Police looking for girl, 2, from Mason County

Hailey Fargo is 37-inches tall, weighs 32 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white, red and silver bow in her hair; a Minnie Mouse shirt with black ruffles on the bottom of the shirt; black pants; Elsa Frozen shoes; and a leopard jacket.

Police said the suspect who took her is Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo, a 47-year-old white man possibly driving a Ford Taurus.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Mason County Sheriff’s Department in Ludington at 231-690-5454.

