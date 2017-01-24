Allendale woman hurt in crash on Lake Michigan Drive

An ambulance transported Deanna White to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids following the 5:42 p.m. crash.

White was driving west on Lake Michigan Drive when an eastbound car turned in front of her to go north on Eighth Avenue, said Sgt. Eric Westveer of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the eastbound car, 67-year-old Daniel Bradly of Grand Rapids, was not injured.

Westveer said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Firefighters from Wright-Tallmadge Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.