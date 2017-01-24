Missing girl found safe

Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo, 2, was found safe Tuesday morning near the state line in Hillsdale County. She was allegedly kidnapped by her biological father, Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo, who failed to return the child Monday following an unsupervised visitation at the girl’s foster home in Muskegon County.

Police said Saporita-Fargo and another man, Jeffrey Alan Miller, have been arrested. Miller was behind the wheel of the car that drove Hailey and her biological father to southern Michigan, according to reports.

According to the Mason County Press/WZZM-TV:

Hailey is under the jurisdiction of Mason County Probate Court and is in foster care in Muskegon County. Saporita-Fargo was supposed to return Haley at 2 p.m. Monday, following a five-hour visit. At 4 p.m. the sheriff’s office was notified that Saporita-Fargo did not return Hailey to the appropriate officials.

Saporita-Fargo, 47, has a registered address of Monroeville, Alabama. He was arrested May 29, 2016, by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office on felony charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and habitual offender fourth offense.

In July 2016, Saporita-Fargo rejected a plea offer by Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola of 15-30 years in prison if Saporita-Fargo pleaded to one count of third-degree CSC, with the habitual status, and dismissing the second count. The sentence would have included restitution for his Alabama extradition and medical expenses for the victim, the prosecutor said.

He was scheduled to appear in 51st Circuit Court this morning (Tuesday) to begin his trial; he failed to appear.