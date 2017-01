The incident was reported at 5 p.m.

A man and a woman purchased alcohol with credit or debit cards at the EE Liquor Store on Robbins Road in Grand Haven, Hawke said. They returned later and tried to purchase more alcohol and cigarettes, but the cards were declined.

They left the store and workers called police.

Hawke said a different customer found a burned credit card outside the store.

The store did not suffer a loss as a result of the incident, Hawke said.