Police warn of credit card scam

Detectives from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety say they have identified a man suspected of credit card fraud Sunday at EE Liquor Store, 945 Robbins Road.

The man, who resides in another area of the state, is suspected of using fraudulent credit cards to purchase alcohol.

The suspect is black, with facial hair and short black hair, police said. He was traveling with another black male with facial hair and black dreadlocks, and a black female. The trio visited other area liquor stores on Sunday, as well.

Merchants should “be on the lookout” for individuals who present multiple credit or debit cards that are declined or fail when swiped through a transaction card reader. It is believed that the suspects may be embossing stolen credit numbers and legitimate personal information, and then intentionally damaging or leaving blank the magnetic strip on the rear of the card. This leads to a request for the clerk to enter the card number manually.

You are asked to call the police immediately if the transaction seems suspicious.