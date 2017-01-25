Police seek help identifying Barber School vandals

About $100 worth of damage was done when screens were ripped out of a couple windows at the building located at 102 W. Exchange St. according to Sgt. Jason Kik of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

Access to the building was not gained, Kik said.

Barber School is used for village and township board meetings, as well as being rented for parties and other community events.

It’s basically an empty building with nothing in it to steal, Kik said.

Normally, when someone is breaking into a building, it’s to get things like electronics that the thief can sell.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Spring Lake branch of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department at 616-215-1595, or Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT.