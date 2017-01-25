One driver hurt in 2-vehicle crash on M-104

The crash happened at 5:37 p.m. east of 144th Avenue, in the vicinity of the Hortech nursery business, 14109 Cleveland St.

Police said both vehicles were westbound on M-104 when the driver of a white Ford Fusion stopped to turn south into his driveway. While waiting for eastbound traffic to clear, the Fusion was hit from behind by a red pickup truck, said Sgt. Christie Wendt of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

Both vehicles went across the eastbound lane and landed in the ditch, with the truck on top of the car, which had rolled over onto its side.

Crockery Township firefighter Josh Kline said he was on his way home from work and had just picked up his children from day care when the crash occurred right in front of them. It was scary, but he was able to stop back from the crash, he said.

Kline said the driver was pinned inside his vehicle, but Kline broke the windshield of the car and the driver was then able to climb out.

The Fusion driver, 64-year-old Brian Goosen of Nunica, was taken by ambulance to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon with non-life-threatening injuries, Wendt said.

The pickup truck driver, 37-year-old Philip Shafer of Tallman, was not injured. Wendt said Shafer was cited for failing to stop in an assured, clear distance.

Wendt said M-104 traffic was rerouted for about a half-hour after the crash, and the highway was completely reopened at about 6:45 p.m.