One injured in head-on crash on Leonard Road

Emergency crews were called to the 15800 block of Leonard Road just before 12:30 p.m.

Ottawa County Sheriff Sgt. Brian Buter said the woman driving the Mercury Sable was heading west on Leonard Road, crossed the center line and struck the eastbound pickup truck.

The driver of the Sable was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Her injuries were unknown, but she was able to walk, with assistance, from the car to the stretcher.

The other driver was shaken up, but otherwise not injured.

Buter said the driver of the Sable would be ticketed.

This story will be updated when more information is available.