Pedestrian critically injured in hit and run crash Saturday night

A 30-year-old Muskegon man was driving a 200 Ford F-150 north on Chandler Street at about 9 p.m., when he struck a pedestrian in the road, police said.

The driver was located and lodged in the Muskegon County Jail on a charge of hit and run causing a serious injury, police said. An ambulance transported the victim to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon. Police did not release their names.

Police said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Michigan State Police Rockford Post at 616-866-4411.

The crash remains under investigation.