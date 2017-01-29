Ravenna woman critical after rollover crash

Margaret Kaufman, 61, of Ravenna, suffered critical injuries when she was ejected from the car during the crash, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Westveer.

The driver, Alford Kaufman, 63, also of Ravenna, suffered serious injuries in the 5:41 p.m. crash.

The Kaufmans were not wearing seatbelts, Westveer said.

Police said Kaufman was driving south on 36th Avenue north of Truman Street, when he hit a patch of ice and lost control of his car.

The vehicle crossed the center line, went off the east side of the road and rolled over in the ditch, ejecting Margaret Kaufman.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Westveer said.