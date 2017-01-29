Teen ejected, critical after one-car crash Saturday

The front-seat passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash, said Sgt. Eric Westveer of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department. That girl suffered critical injuies.

Emergency crews responded to the incident on westbound M-6 near 8th Avenue at about 7:05 p.m.

Westveer said the driver, Heather Miller, 38, of Zeeland, was traveling west on M-6, lost control of her car on the icy road, went into the median and rolled several times.

The 15-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, who was seat-belted in the back seat, were taken by ambulance to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. The younger girl was in fair condition, Westveer said.

Miller suffered minor injuries and was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was in fair condition, Westveer said.

Alcohol was not a factor in this crash, police said.