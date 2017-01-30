Woman rescued from water-filled ditch after Sunday night crash

Port Sheldon Township Fire Chief Kevin McNutt said it was fortunate her vehicle landed upright after the 10:30 p.m. incident.

The crash occurred on 144th Avenue south of VanBuren Street.

Dive team members donned dry suits to enter the ditch and help the woman out of her car. She was the only person in the vehicle.

McNutt asked people to use caution on the snow-covered and slippery roads.

“The ditches are full of water. Be extra careful out there,” he said.

