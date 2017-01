The suspect stole cash and lottery tickets in the robbery.

The accompanying photo is of the person who cashed in the lottery tickets later the same day.

Police said he is a black male who was wearing glasses, a cream-colored sweater, a Louis Vuitton hat and dar pants.

He was driving a dar colored Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information can contact the North Muskegon Police Department at 231-744-7413, or go online to the Silent Observer website and file a tip sheet so you may remain anonymous.