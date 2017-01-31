Police seek help identifying suspect in Georgetown Township home invasions

The incidents occurred in the area of 44th Street and Kenowa Avenue during the last week of December, said Capt. Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

During the early morning hours, suspects entered unlocked garages and vehicles and stole credit cards, which they used at area businesses before the owners discovered them missing.

A photo of one of the suspects was obtained from an area retailer early in the morning on Dec. 31, 2016.

Several of the stolen credit cards were used at area retailers around that time, Bennett said.

More than $6,000 worth of merchandise was obtained using the stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT or leave a tip online at www.mosotips.com