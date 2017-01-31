Woman, child injured in Zeeland Township crash

Sgt. Jay Douglas of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department said Traci Hession, 60, was driving south on 64th Avenue near Riley Street when she lost control of her vehicle due to snow-covered roads. Hession's vehicle crossed the center line and was hit on the passenger side by a northbound vehicle driven by 20-year-old Tyler Laninga of Holland.

Hession suffered minor injuries in the crash and is listed in good condition at Zeeland Community Hospital.

Police said her front-seat passenger, a child whose name is being withheld, also suffered minor injuries and is also in good condition at Zeeland Community Hospital.

Laninga was not injured in the crash, police said. All three people were wearing their seat belts.