Man critical after possible shooting incident

Police are seeking information and possible suspects in the incident that occurred at about 5:07 a.m. at a residence in the 700 block of Lillian Street, said Capt. Mark Bennett.

Deputies responded after a 23-year-old man wandered home with a substantial head injury, he said.

The man was transported to Holland Hospital where he underwent surgery and continued to be in critical condition, Bennett said.

It appears the man suffered a possible gunshot wound, the captain said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the possible shooting occurred about four houses down from the man’s residence, Bennett said.

Police are talking to possible witnesses. There were no suspects in custody as of early Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT.