Ottawa County cold case team seeking public assistance in 1977 murder

The 20-year-old was found in her Port Sheldon Township home on July 26, 1977, when a co-worker went to see why she did not attend work the previous Monday at De Pree Chemical Co., where she worked the second shift.

Polinsky was found naked and battered in her bedroom, with stab wounds and blunt force trauma to her head. No weapon was found at the scene.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, 180 people have been interviewed about the case, 40 DNA samples have been sent to the crime lab and 600 latent fingerprints have been analyzed. More insight to the case was gained with technology advances.

The cold case team is asking the public to provide assistance in identifying a woman they believe was at the crime scene.

Capt. Mark Bennett of the Sheriff’s Department said new forensic evidence places a female at Polinsky's apartment at the time of her death. Detectives do not have a description of the woman, he said, but are hoping someone with information on who she might be will come forward.

"Maybe they will help in putting these pieces together," Bennett said. "I have no description of the female, but I would like to."

Police were unable to establish a motive of Polinsky's death. The case was reopened in 2004, and was investigated when the cold case team was established to look at three cases — one of which was Polinsky's.

Polinsky attended Holland Public Schools, and could often be seen driving her red Volkswagen Beetle in the company of her German shepherd, Thor.

She would be 60 if she was still alive today.

Tips can be called in anonymously to 877-887-4536 or online at mosotips.com.