Police seek suspect in Park Twp shooting

Capt. Mark Bennett said that after analysis of evidence and several interviews, detectives secured an arrest warrant Friday evening for Isaac Flores, 27, of Holland Township.

The arrest charge on the warrant is for assault with intent to do great bodily harm and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police said Flores had been staying on Lillian Street, where the incident occurred, but his current whereabouts are unknown. Flores has a criminal history, Bennett said, that includes charges for probation violations, disturbing the peace, disorderly fighting, larceny, possessing alcohol as a minor and driving with a suspended license.

Flores allegedly shot a 23-year-old man at about 5 a.m. Thursday at a duplex on Lillian Street. The victim suffered what police described as a "substantial" head injury from the gunshot, and wandered four houses to the west.

On Friday, a next-door neighbor said she was asleep at the time of the incident and heard nothing, but she said other neighbors said they had heard something. The Sentinel has not been able to connect with those neighbors.

The victim, whose name has not been released, underwent surgery at Holland Hospital. He remained in critical condition as of Friday.

Anyone who may have information about Flores or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536, or visit the Silent Observer website at mosotips.com.