Report: Family not notified of death for over 2 months

The body of Brad Crockett, 46, went unclaimed in the Muskegon County morgue after he died of a drug overdose. His body was found Aug. 28 in Muskegon Heights, WOOD-TV reported.

"It's just really hard to know that he was sitting there all that time," said Crocket's 12-year-old daughter, Nellie. "He had his problems, but he was a good man. He was just nice to everybody. He went to church with us. He loved God."

Muskegon County Medical Examiner Dr. Joyce DeJong said her office had no information on Crockett's next of kin.

The corrections report said Crockett was on parole for larceny, and that his parole agent had contact information but failed to notify Crockett's family.

Police Chief Joseph Thomas Jr. said his agency had trouble finding Crockett's family in Missouri. He said he wished his agency had reached the family sooner, and that he may review the case to see if the notification process could be improved.

But the police chief, who has focused on fighting the area's drug epidemic, said Crockett should have received help early on.

"We got a dead person," Thomas said. "My heart goes out to the family, but we didn't cause the death."

Crockett's family said he had been battling a drug addiction since he was prescribed pain pills as a teenager for gas burns.

"He tried so many times to break free from that, and it just had a hold of home," said Crockett's girlfriend, Judy Torp.

Crockett's sister, Vernett St. Clair, said her brother was determined to stay sober.

"He was doing so well ... so to hear that he was found dead, stored in a freezer at the morgue for almost two months, and that it was allegedly related to drugs was devastating," she said. "He had a family who loved him. He deserved to be buried with dignity, regardless of his life choices. We deserved to know."