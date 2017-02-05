Sparta man critical, two others arrested following snowmobile accident

An ambulance transported Michael Looks to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids following the 7:54 p.m. incident in the 18700 block of 40th Avenue.

Looks was a passenger on a snowmobile being operated by a 25-year-old Coopersville man, according to Sgt. Jay Douglas of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver made a sharp turn, ejecting Looks. The snowmobile following them, driven by a 21-year-old Conklin man, was unable to avoid striking the fallen man. A ski from the snowmobile struck Looks in the head, Douglas said. Looks was not wearing a helmet.

Both drivers were arrested and lodged in the Ottawa County Jail.

Their names are not being released pending arraignment on charges related to the incident, Douglas said.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.