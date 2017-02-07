logo

Allendale

Crash injures 2, takes down traffic signal in Allendale

Becky Vargo • Today at 7:13 AM
bvargo@grandhaventribune.com

ALLENDALE — Wires and a traffic light down caused police to reroute traffic following an injury crash Monday night at the intersection of M-45 and 48th Avenue.

Both Curtis Pickford, 22, of Kalkaska and Kassandra Battani, 19, of Grand Rapids were injured in the crash that occurred at about 9:15 p.m. 

The two were passengers in a Silver Dodge Calibre driven by David Essmyer, 21, of Coloma.

Essmyer was traveling on 48th Avenue with a green light when his car was struck by a westbound Chevrolet Blazer driven by Sarah Dezinski, 26, of Hesperia, said Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

Dezinski did not stop for the red light at 48th Avenue, he said.

Neither Dezinski nor Essmyer were injured in the crash.

Following the impact, Dezinski’s Blazer struck a utility pole, bringing down power lines and traffic signals in the westbound lanes.

Those lanes were blocked in the area until the Michigan Department of Transportation cleaned it up, Wildfong said.

Recommended for You