Crash injures 2, takes down traffic signal in Allendale

Both Curtis Pickford, 22, of Kalkaska and Kassandra Battani, 19, of Grand Rapids were injured in the crash that occurred at about 9:15 p.m.

The two were passengers in a Silver Dodge Calibre driven by David Essmyer, 21, of Coloma.

Essmyer was traveling on 48th Avenue with a green light when his car was struck by a westbound Chevrolet Blazer driven by Sarah Dezinski, 26, of Hesperia, said Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

Dezinski did not stop for the red light at 48th Avenue, he said.

Neither Dezinski nor Essmyer were injured in the crash.

Following the impact, Dezinski’s Blazer struck a utility pole, bringing down power lines and traffic signals in the westbound lanes.

Those lanes were blocked in the area until the Michigan Department of Transportation cleaned it up, Wildfong said.