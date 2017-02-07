Man gets 3-10 years prison for orchestrating fight

He was given credit for 56 days already served in jail.

Judge Karen Miedema said Juan Pablo Cabrera can serve his time in boot camp, if determined eligible by the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Cabrera was also ordered to pay more than $5,300 in restitution, sharing that figure with a co-defendant.

Cabrera tried to convince the judge that the victim that was injured was not the person he told people to hit.

Miedema noted that Cabrera directed people to beat on the victim, drag the person to another location and continue the attack. The judge said the incident was conducted to intimidate the victim and make him fearful.

Cabrera faced a possible 30 years in prison after being charged with first-degree home invasion and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

During a June 29, 2016, preliminary examination, prosecutors said Cabrera was the leader of a group that approached a home on Timberwood Court in Holland Township, looking for a person that they intended to harm.

One witness said the man initially greeted the group outside and called them his brothers, according to a Holland Sentinel story. He testified the men, who he claimed had gang affiliations, said he was no longer part of them and pushed him.

The witness said he pulled his friend back before the group rushed them.

According to testimony, Cabrera allegedly instructed the group to "swing, swing" before the men attacked.

Two of the witnesses testified they didn't see Cabrera throw punches himself, but that he was instructing the group to attack.

Cabrera was bound over to Ottawa County Circuit Court on the two felony charges.