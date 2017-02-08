Hudsonville-area couple accused of soliciting teens for sex

Anuj Chopra, 41, and Leslie Chopra, 42, surrendered to authorities Wednesday, were arraigned and were released on bond, according to Capt. Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

Anuj Chopra was charged with violating human trafficking laws for trying to entice two 16-year-olds into engaging in sexual acts for money.

Leslie Chopra was charged with distributing sexually explicit materials to minors and using a computer to commit a crime.

Those charges stem from her communications with a 16-year-old, and attempting to entice him into sexual acts with her.

Bennett said they don’t believe at this time that any sexual acts were completed against the minors identified to police so far.

The investigation began when a parent approached a sheriff’s deputy and told him about the suspects’ concerning behavior.

Detectives became involved and executed search warrants on several electronic devices related to the case, Bennett said.

The accused couple was acquainted with the victims through the couple’s 16-year-old daughter.

This remains under investigation and anyone with further information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT, or submit a tip online at www.mosotips.com.

Further court proceedings will be scheduled.