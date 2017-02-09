Good Samaritan, two others hurt in multi-car crash on I-96

The westbound lanes of the highway in that area were closed for an hour and a half after the 6:57 p.m. crash, said Sgt. Christie Wendt of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

Ambulances transported the three women to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids following the crash.

All of vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts, she said. All of the vehicles were traveling west on the highway.

The crash occurred when a car driven by Stacey Holmes, 32, of Kentwood, struck another vehicle from behind. That car was driven by Angel Barcenas, 18, of Ravenna.

The collision left the Holmes vehicle disabled in the middle of the highway.

A Good Samaritan, Brianna Esparza, 21, of Muskegon, pulled over and went to the Holmes vehicle to check on the driver.

That’s when another westbound car, driven by Jeni Rink, 51, of Coopersville, hit the Holmes car. The collision sent Esparza airborne, Wendt said.

Another vehicle, driven by Derrick Arens, 31, of Coopersville, tried to avoid the Holmes car, but struck the Rink vehicle.

Rink was pinned inside her car for about 45 minutes before being extricated by Wright-Tallmadge firefighters.

Ambulances transported Rink, Holmes and Esparza to the hospital.

Barcenas and Arens were not injured.

Walker Police assisted at the scene.