Customer shoots man assaulting ex-girlfriend at Holland convenience store

Holland Department of Public Safety officials responded to the Columbia Avenue One Stop at 405 Columbia Ave., at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, on a report of a subject acting disorderly. The incident prompted Hope College Safety to alert students.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man had been shot, according to a news release issued by HPS.

According to Le Jansen, owner of One Stop, an employee's ex-boyfriend entered the store, started an argument with the woman and began assaulting the 39-year-old woman when a customer walked in.

The 43-year-old male customer attempted to intervene when the ex-boyfriend then assaulted the customer. The customer — who was armed with a handgun — then shot the man, Jansen said.

The victim of the shooting was taken to Holland Hospital and was in critical condition, according to the HDPS. Police did confirm that the 43-year-old male did legally possess the handgun and had a valid concealed pistol license, or CPL. He was cooperative with investigators and no arrest was made, police said. The hand gun used was seized by police and several witnesses were interviewed in reference to this incident.

Investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The case will later be reviewed by the Ottawa County Prosecutors office for any potential criminal charges. Anyone who may have information about this incident is requested to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1100.