911 now just a text message away

To do so, go to your text program, put “911” in the “To” line, then type your message in the normal message area before hitting “Send.”

This is for emergency situations only. The system will only accept text messages — no photos or video.

The switch to the new system was activated at 12:01 a.m. today, according to Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority Executive Director Tim Smith.

“It’s just one more tool for the citizens to reach us,” he said.

Although voice calls are still preferred — because it allows dispatchers to locate a person — the text messaging allows someone with a hearing disability or in a situation where talking could put them in danger to be able to communicate with dispatchers. This could be a situation such as domestic violence, a robbery or a home invasion in which the victim could be in danger if someone heard them talking, Smith said.

“Text 911 should be reserved for times when voice contact is not possible or unsafe,” he said.

Smith said Central Dispatch has been actively working on the new service for about six months. The biggest part of the preparation was testing with all of the cellphone carriers, the director said. They also had to train the dispatchers.

The texting program works throughout the county and the entire City of Holland, Smith said. Surrounding counties will be online soon.

Smith emphasized that the text will only work if there is cellphone service with enough signal strength. If a text to 911 doesn’t go through, the person will get a bounce-back message stating that Text to 911 is not available and that the person should instead call 911.

Smith said that Text to 911 uses the Short Message System of the cellular phone carriers and that it is limited to 256 characters. Anyone trying to add in another person to the text, or sending pictures or video, will cause the phone to use the Multimedia Message Service and the call will not go through to 911.

Smith also said people using the service should not abbreviate words.

“Use full, simple words,” he said.

And “do not text and drive,” he added.

Other counties in the state have chosen to implement the Text to 911 system before it is mandated by the Federal Communications Commission, Smith said.

“Several years ago, the counties in the U.P. formed a common 911 authority,” he said. “They have implemented one common phone system and one common computer system for their five dispatch centers. Early last year, they began accepting Text to 911.”