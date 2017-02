Lloyd Orr was taken by ambulance to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids following the 1:11 a.m. crash, according to Sgt. Eric Westveer of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

Orr was crossing Pierce Street, walking northbound near the Copper Beach Apartments near Grand Valley State University at the time of the crash, Westveer said.

Timothy Oden, 20, of Allendale, was driving west on Pierce and did not see Orr in time to avoid hitting him, police said.