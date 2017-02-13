Greenville police chief resigns amid fraud charge

Mark Reiss resigned Monday, Feb. 13, as the director of public safety in Greenville, according to City Manager George Bosanic.

Reiss had been the public safety chief there since 2013. He had previously worked for the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety for more than 20 years.

Deputy Public Safety Director Dennis Magirl is tasked to serve as chief until a new director is named.

Reiss allegedly left former wife Christine Reiss on his insurance after they divorced. They both face charges of health care fraud concealing information, a maximum four-year sentence if convicted. Court records show they're accused of deceiving an insurance company of more than $100,000.

Both Reisses entered not-guilty pleas and are awaiting trial.

