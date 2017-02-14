1 arrested in Holland after immigration raid rumors

Khaalid Walls, spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said there were no I.C.E. "enforcement actions" — the term the department uses for raids — on Tuesday, Feb. 14. However, one person was arrested on a federal charge of identity fraud. The individual, who was not named, will have an initial hearing in federal court this week, Walls said.

The Holland Sentinel fielded several inquiries through social media Tuesday on vague reports that individuals were being arrested by I.C.E. agents as part of a widespread operation.

Homeland Security officials said Monday that 680 people were arrested during a five-day operation by I.C.E. offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, San Antonio and New York City, as well as other smaller cities. Homeland Security said those arrested were mostly criminals. However, immigration advocates and some Democratic politicians representing those areas criticized the actions, saying they targeted non-threatening individuals and scared communities with public arrests.

Roberto Jara, executive director of Latin Americans United For Progress in Holland, said he did not have any firm information that raids took place, but the LAUP office fielded several calls and inquiries on Tuesday regarding the rumor.

"We are hearing that five or six people were taken by agents, and we're hearing that from their family members," Jara said. "In one instance, it was at their job, and another was a private home."

Holland Public Schools also received multiple calls about possible I.C.E. enforcement action. Superintendent Brian Davis said he was unaware of any families in the district that were affected by any action.

"I am aware, however, of reports outside of our attendance area that may have been impacted," Davis said in an email. "As a result, our district crisis team, building administration and staff have been put on high alert to assist any students or families that may be impacted. We are currently working with local agencies to support any students and families who might be impacted.

“We are also working with legal counsel to ensure protection of the constitutional rights of students to have equal access to education regardless of their immigration or their parents' immigration status,” Davis added. “The immigration status of a child or their parents' does not impact enrollment in Holland Public Schools."

According to 2010 Census data, Hispanics or Latinos make up 22.7 percent of the city of Holland's population. Foreign-born residents make up 11.6 percent of the Holland population.