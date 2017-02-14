Local businesses unite to clean up spilled beans

Kal Hoisington from Dick’s Towing said crews responded to the semi-truck crash on southbound U.S. 31 at Hayes Street in Grand Haven Township shortly before 4 p.m. Feb. 7.

They found that one semi-truck had sideswiped another at the intersection. The crash opened the side of the trailer and sent pallets of canned beans flying inside it. Hoisington said a set of wheels also caught on the other vehicle, became detached and were facing the wrong way.

The semi that was struck was able to drive away, he said.

The priority for emergency crews at the time was to clear the damaged semi off the road.

Although Dick’s Towing had two big trucks on the scene, they were afraid they would break the trailer in half, so Hoisington brought in the 50-ton P&H crane to the scene. It took about an hour and a half for the crane to move the trailer to the shoulder of the road, allowing one lane of traffic to get through.

The next job was to get the wheels back under the trailer so the vehicle could be moved off the highway. That took a couple of hours, Hoisington said.

The trailer was then moved around the corner to a nearby business parking lot and secured for the night.

Hoisington said they returned the following day with Rycenga Lumber’s Jim Miel, who brought a Tella handler and a Piggyback three-wheel forklift. It took five men about five hours to restack the cans of beans onto pallets, move them to the back of the trailer and then hoist them up and into a new trailer.

All of the load was recovered and moved to another truck, Hoisington said.

The cost of such an operation was handled in two parts, Hoisington said. The truck driver and his insurance company, both out of Florida, were responsible for the crash and moving the vehicle off the road.

“The shipping company paid us to switch the load,” Hoisington said.