Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas says the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m.

Family members have identified the victim as 16-year-old MacArthur Watt. Watt is a former student of Muskegon Heights High School. He was not enrolled at the time of his death.

According to WZZM-TV, detectives continue working a number of leads in an effort to find and arrest the person or persons responsible.