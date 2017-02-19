Ice fisherman rescued from Cedar Lake West

The lake is located near the intersection of Fillmore Street and 24th Avenue.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies and Georgetown Township Fire Rescue responded to the scene at about 12:05 p.m., said Sgt. Bob Ruster.

Deputies Dan Fetkenhour and Jim Scholma used department-issued throw lines to reach the man who was holding on to the edge of the ice.

The deputies were able to pull him out of the hole and then to shore, Ruster said.

The man, whom police did not identify, was transported by ambulance to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where he was treated for hypothermia and released.