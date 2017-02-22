Mobile home park residents urged to lock doors against home invader

Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 14000 block of Winding Creek Lane at about 7:20 a.m. on a call of a home invasion in progress. The caller to 911 said a male walked into a house, picked up a purse, looked inside it and then discarded it.

The suspect hid behind a bush near the home, but then fled when the resident called for help, according to Capt. John Wolffis of the Sheriff’s Department.

A K-9 unit responded, but was unable to locate the suspect, Wolffis said.

The suspect is described as a thin male; about 5 feet, 10 inches tall; and wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a white stripe down the side and a white bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.