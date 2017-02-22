Seven hurt in two separate crashes in Hudsonville

Police said traffic was “extremely congested” in Hudsonville due to traffic being rerouted off the highway, following the crash involving two jackknifed semi-trucks.

According to police, a car driven by 33-year-old Stephanie Nagelkirk of Grandville was unable to stop in time to avoid colliding with a car stopped on 32nd Avenue, north of Corporate Grove Drive, at about 6:15 p.m. The collision forced the stopped car, driven by 30-year-old Kent Snyder of Jenison, into the car stopped in front of him.

Nagelkirk and three children in her car all suffered minor injuries and sought their own treatment, said Sgt. Christie Wendt of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department. All of the children were wearing seat belts or were in proper child safety seats, Wendt noted.

Snyder also suffered minor injuries and sought his own treatment.

The front-seat passenger in Snyder’s car, 28-year-old Emily Snyder, suffered unspecified non-life-threatening injuries, Wendt said. Emily Snyder, also of Jenison, was taken by ambulance to Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital for treatment.

Nagelkirk was cited for failing to stop in an assured clear distance causing a crash, Wendt said.

The crash on I-196 happened at 5:15 p.m. Sgt. Bob Ruster of the Sheriff’s Department said the investigation shows it began when an SUV driven by Ashley Berzley, 26, of Jenison attempted to merge onto the highway from the 32nd Avenue ramp in Hudsonville. She was unable to merge because of heavy traffic, Ruster said, and stopped at the end of the merge lane to await a clear spot.

Another SUV behind her also was unable to merge onto the highway and was slowing down when it was hit from behind by a semi-truck. The semi pushed the second SUV, driven by 63-year-old Thomas Vilella of Kentwood, into Berzley’s vehicle.

Ruster said the semi, driven by 36-year-old Timothy Richer of Cadillac, then jackknifed and blocked the right lane of eastbound I-196, where it was struck by another semi-truck traveling east on the highway.

The second semi, which also jackknifed, was being driven by Mark Blaukamp, 46, of Holland.

Ruster said Richer and Berzley were both taken by ambulances to Grand Rapids Metropolitan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Richer had back injuries and Berzley had chest injuries.

Vilella and Blaukamp were not injured, Ruster said.

The highway crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.

The highway’s eastbound lanes were still closed as of 8:36 p.m. Wednesday due to the jackknifed semis and a major oil and fluid spill, Ruster said.