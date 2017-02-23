3 in custody after 2-county police chase

Capt. Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred at about 9:15 a.m. in the 6600 block of Longwood Drive in the Borculo area. The homeowner called Ottawa County Central Dispatch and said his home security system had activated. Via his home security system, the caller could see three people in his home removing items.

While calling 911, the victim returned home and saw the suspects leaving the scene in a vehicle. At about the same time, Sheriff's Department deputies arrived, and they also saw the vehicle and gave chase.

Deputies chased the suspects’ car east through Georgetown Township, Grandville and Wyoming. The chase ended when the suspects' vehicle crashed on 44th Street near Bryon Center Avenue in Wyoming. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no one was injured, police said.

Several articles of stolen property were recovered in the suspects’ vehicle and most could be traced back to the Longwood Drive residence, police said. Deputies also recovered a handgun and ammunition from the vehicle.

The 26-year-old female suspect, who was the driver of the vehicle, last lived in Holland Township. She has been charged with home invasion, fleeing and eluding, and driving under the influence of drugs.

The two male suspects are a 33-year-old Holland resident and a 26-year-old Holland Township resident. The Holland man is charged with home invasion and with being a habitual offender. The Holland Township man is charged with home invasion, possessing a firearm while committing a felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a habitual offender.

All three suspects were taken into custody without incident, police said. All are out on bond for non-related charges, which include retail fraud, marijuana possession and forgery. Their names will be released following arraignment, which is expected to happen today.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.