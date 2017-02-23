Northwest neighborhood meets its officers

The purpose of the meetings — three more are scheduled — is to give Grand Haven residents a chance to meet the officers patrolling their area, talk about any concerns they might have, and learn hands-only CPR and other ways to be prepared for an emergency on their own.

The CPR training is part of the Grand Haven Prepared initiative. The two-year-old program educates individuals and businesses on the importance of emergency preparedness — before, during and after a disaster.

Marianne Smith came to Wednesday’s event at the Community Center with a friend. She reached out to police saying that the cost of her renter’s insurance had dropped significantly when she moved from the east side of the state to Grand Haven about a year ago.

Smith decided to stay to learn about the hands-only CPR taught by Fire Marshal Dave Hudson.

Adams Street resident Debbie Sabene said that she and her husband, Ralph, didn’t have any complaints — they just wanted to show their appreciation to the officers.

“We want to honor them. We want to thank them,” she said.

Lt. Clint Holt gave a short talk on the organization of the department and opened the floor to questions.

One woman asked to know what kind of information police needed if they were called to her elderly mother’s house.

Police talked about Ottawa County’s Smart 911 and handed the woman a brochure for that, as well as information about Knox Box, which is a secure box that holds a key to your house. Only police or firefighters can get into the Knox Box.

Holt also encouraged residents to report suspicious behavior in their neighborhood, even if nothing was done to them.

“What you report might help us solve a crime that occurred a block away,” he explained.

Residents were also encouraged to call the police department with questions and concerns related to special events, if they heard about a crime spree in the area, or internet scams.

Refreshments were served and an in-home emergency preparedness kit was given away as a door prize.

The next neighborhood meetings are:

• Tuesday, March 28, 5-7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s/St. Anthony’s Parish, 920 Fulton Ave., for the northeast quadrant

• Tuesday, April 18, 5-7 p.m. at Four Pointes Center for Successful Aging, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., for the southwest quadrant

• Monday, May 15, 5-7 p.m. at Trinity Reformed Church, 1330 S. Ferry St., for the southeast quadrant

All community members are encouraged to attend.

For more information, check the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page or call Officer Nichole Hudson at 616-842-3460.