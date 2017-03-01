Man hurt when vehicle runs off I-96 and hits tree

Oscar Poesco, 31, was driving west on the highway when his vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch, where it struck a tree at about 9:20 p.m.

Sgt. Cal Keuning of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department said Poesco was the only occupant of the vehicle and he was wearing a seat belt. He was transported in stable condition to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was to be evaluated.

North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics and Crockery Twp firefighters also responded to the crash, which remains under investigation, Keuning said.