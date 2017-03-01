Police seek 'missing endangered' man

Darci Wayne Cameruci was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, leaving his place of employment.

Cameruci is described as a white man; 6 foot, 2 inches; weighing 250 pounds; with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black fleece jacket, blue jeans, and tall brown work boots. He was also wearing a hunter's orange ball cap. He has a tattoo of a star on his right forearm.

Police said Cameruci has a history of mental health issues and has not taken his medications. He has previously walked away and was located in St. Joseph County.

Anyone having contact with Cameruci is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or the Kalamazoo County Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. You can also report at tip at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.