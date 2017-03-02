Coopersville woman, child injured in rollover crash

Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the crash on 68th Avenue in Polkton Township, near Coopersville, shortly after 9:30 p.m. They found a 2005 GMC Envoy in a deep ditch off the east side of the road with two people pinned inside.

Sgt. Eric Westveer of the sheriff's office said the deputies were first able to get the passenger, Jayden Morales of Coopersville, out of the vehicle. They then worked to extricate the driver, Elizabeth Anzar, 34.

Anzar and Morales were then transported by ambulance to North Ottawa Community Hospital. Anzar was listed in good condition and Morales was listed in fair condition, Westveer said Thursday.

Both had been wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The police investigation shows that Anzar was driving her Envoy north on 68th Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle due to the icy conditions at the time. The Envoy then skidded off the road, south of Garfield Street, and rolled over several times in a deep ditch.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, Westveer said.