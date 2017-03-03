Pregnant woman injured in Holland Township crash

Lauren Anderson, a Holland Township resident, was the front-seat passenger in a 2009 Volkswagen van driven by Scott Anderson, 32, of Holland. The van was westbound on I-196 business loop when a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 34-year-old Matt Enfing of Zeeland was attempting to turn onto northbound 112th Avenue from the eastbound I-196 business loop at 6:47 p.m.

The two vehicles collided. Both drivers claimed to have the green light in their favor.

A news release from Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department said there were no independent witnesses to verify who had the green light.

Lauren Anderson is listed in stable condition at an area hospital. Neither Scott Anderson nor Enfing were injured in the crash, and all parties were wearing their seat belts, Wildfong said.

The incident is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Wildfong added.