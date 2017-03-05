AeroMed called to crash in Ottawa County, 2 people hospitalized

According to Ottawa County Sheriff's Sgt. Cal Keuning, dispatch was called at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, about a traffic crash involving two cars near the intersection of Johnson Street and Ironwood Drive.

A teen driver was headed south on Ironwood Drive and crashed into the passenger side of a car driven by a 37-year-old Caledonia man. The Caledonia man was pinned in his car and needed to be cut out by responding emergency crews.

The Caledonia man suffered critical injuries and was flown to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital by AeroMed.

The teen driver was also transported to Butterworth, Keuning said. Both victims were in stable condition.