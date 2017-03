Jose Garcia-Marmolejoh was transported by ambulance to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids following the 9:40 a.m. crash, said Sgt. Bob Ruster of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

Garcia-Marmolejoh was “carelessly” riding a 2006 Yamaha YZ 450 dirt bike northbound on 128th Avenue when he crashed in the middle of the road, Ruster said.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.