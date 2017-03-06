Police find drugs, guns during DEA search in Muskegon

The U.S Drug Enforcement Administration was the lead investigative agency coordinating numerous searches in Muskegon. Police said they can not release much information about the searches for fear of jeopardizing the investigations.

An agent with the DEA office in Grand Rapids confirmed kilos of cocaine and meth were seized. Several guns were also taken.

The investigation will be forwarded to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Grand Rapids for charging decisions, in which the three men will likely be arraigned later this week.

State troopers and Muskegon police officers assisted in the investigation.