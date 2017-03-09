'Dark web' drug dealer sentenced to prison

Michael Carlton Paiva, 30, was sentenced in Grand Rapids federal court by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker.

After an international law enforcement operation took down a dark web marketplace called “Silk Road 2.0,” Paiva was identified as a purchaser of a significant quantity of various amphetamines and psychedelic compounds, including liquid mushrooms, for distribution in West Michigan, acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said Thursday.

The subsequent investigation revealed Paiva was ordering and importing drugs from different sources from at least 2013 until 2016. He converted cash into bitcoin in order to make purchases on the dark web, an encrypted network that for one reason or another cannot be indexed by conventional internet search engines.

Paiva also distributed more common controlled substances, including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, Birge said.

“Drug traffickers who believe that the dark web and cryptocurrency will provide anonymity and shield them from the rule of law are sorely mistaken,” Birge said. “The federal government has the tools, resources and commitment to identify and prosecute criminals on the dark web, and will continue to do so.”

The case was investigated by the West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET), U.S. Homeland Security’s Grand Rapids office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“We value this partnership, and it was successful in this investigation and others in the past,” said Detective Lt. Andy Fias, WEMET section commander. “The disruption of this drug trafficking organization will have a deep impact on several West Michigan communities.”