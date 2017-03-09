Driver hurt when milk tanker rolls at M-45 and 120th Avenue

The man suffered minor injuries in the crash according to police.

The vehicle was westbound on Lake Michigan Drive shortly before 2 p.m., turned south onto 120th Avenue and rolled the tanker into the ditch next to Northland Farms.

Police said the driver was “going a little too fast.”

Large tow trucks from K&R Towing and Recovery are now on the scene getting ready to upright the truck.

Police said the contents of the tank will be offloaded to another vehicle.

The southbound lane of 120th Avenue is blocked for a short distance, but vehicles are getting through in both directions.

Police said the roadway will likely be blocked entirely while they work to upright the truck.