Sex offender charged with being disorderly after incident at P.J. Hoffmaster State Park

Officers responded to the Lake Michigan park, located between Grand Haven and Muskegon, at about 6:20 p.m. after being called by the woman who were frightened by the man’s approach.

There was never any actual contact or assault, said Norton Shores Lt. Michael Kasher.

“This is something to be cautious about, but not overly concerned,” the lieutenant said.

The women were walking on the beach near the beach parking lot when the 23-year-old Spring Lake man came out of the woods and approached them, Kasher said.

“They walked away. He followed,” the lieutenant said. The women went to another group on the beach and he started running toward them. They ran to the stairs and called police.

Officers responded right away, were given a good description of the man and located him on the beach, Kasher said.

“He said he just wanted to talk to them,” the lieutenant said. “He was looking for a girlfriend and started running up to them to catch up.”

Police gave him a citation for being disorderly and banned him from going to P.J. Hoffmaster State Park and Lake Harbor Park in Norton Shores.

“The bottom line is how you look and how your approach people,” Kasher said. “We told him what the problem was.”

Being disorderly means a person was causing a disturbance or causing other people to file a complaint against that person, the lieutenant said.

Police also contacted the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department and Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

P.J. Hoffmaster State Park connects to North Ottawa Dunes in Spring Lake Township and Coast Guard and North Beach parks in Ferrysburg.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Capt. Mark Bennett said they are looking at cases with any possible ties, but nothing has been found yet.

Kasher said an additional complaint filed by a Grand Haven man on behalf of his 17-year-old daughter turned out to be a matter of a verbal contact with the suspect.

The Grand Haven girl and her boyfriend were walking on a trail in the park when they saw the man matching a description posted on social media. They talked to the guy and continued on their way.

“There was no threat at all,” Kasher said.

“This is not some strange, crazy guy running around attacking women,” Kasher said. “We don’t want to cause some type of scare.”

At the same time, if you see someone you’re concerned about, “absolutely call the police. Give us a good description. Police will figure it out,” he said.

“It’s our job to protect everybody,” Kasher said. “Nobody should be accosted or threatened.”

Kasher said the man is a registered sex offender, tier 3, and he is on probation for malicious destruction of property.

His name was not released pending arraignment on the disorderly charge.