Former Muskegon car salesman charged with larceny

The dealership is owned by Charlie Guptill, who said he voluntarily forfeited his license.

Guptill said the trouble at the dealership can be blamed on a now-former employee hired as a car salesman. That former employee is Roberto Sergio Patino Jr., who Guptill said was selling cars and pocketing the money, instead of properly processing the state's paperwork.

Police arrested Patino in January. He faces a number of felony "larceny by conversion" charges.

At least one of the cases led police to arrest a customer of the dealership.

"It was like a SWAT team — six state troopers and two (Muskegon) Heights cops to arrest me," Nieckaea Hill said.

At first, Hill didn't know why the officers surrounded her home last summer, but she quickly learned that police believed she stole the car she was driving. Hill said she was charged with a felony.

Hill said she paid Patino in cash and she blames him for the arrest. Hill suspects the title work for the car she purchased was never completed by the dealership. She no longer has the car.

"They came and took it because I supposedly didn't pay for it," she said.

Patino is due in court later this month for a preliminary hearing.

Guptill said the paperwork problems are so bad he's closing the dealership for good and taking legal action against Patino.