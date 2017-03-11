Hope College freshman found dead in dorm room

Campus safety and residence life staff were performing a wellness check on the female student when she was found deceased, Hope College President John C. Knapp said in a statement that was emailed to all students on March 8.

"We are deeply pained for (the student's) family as they experience the shock and heartbreak of losing their loved one," Knapp wrote.

The president said the student's family has been notified, and the college will share more information when appropriate.

Capt. Keith Mulder of the Holland Department of Public Safety said no foul play is suspected, but the incident is still under investigation.