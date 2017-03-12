Two dead in crash that occurred during police chase

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday, March 11, near the intersection of Broadmoor Avenue and 52nd Street SE.

State police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in city of Kentwood. When the driver in the suspect vehicle refused to stop, a chase ensued, according to a Michigan State Police news release.

The suspect vehicle continued east and crashed into a northbound vehicle near the intersection.

The lone occupant and driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Tara Oskam of Grand Rapids. She was a student at Calvin College.

A passenger in the suspect vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene. That person's name is being withheld pending contact with the next of kin.

The driver of the suspect vehicle sustained serious injuries but last was reported in stable condition. No officers were injured during this incident.

Police shut down northbound Broadmoor while they investigated the scene.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

State police personnel were assisted at the scene by Kentwood police and fire departments.