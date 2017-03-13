Clerk robbed by knifepoint at Georgetown Township gas station

Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Safeway gas station, 1815 Baldwin, after the 12:58 a.m. incident.

The employee told police that white male came into the store and was making a purchase when he pulled the knife and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect - a white male in his late teens to early 20s - then fled on foot, police said.

A K-9 unit was used to track the suspect, but lost the track a short distance away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department or Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT.

The suspect was also described as being about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighed about 170 pounds.